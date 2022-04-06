Minecraft and Pokémon Go, the most difficult mobile titles to play, according to Mozillion

MADRID (Portaltic/EP).– Minecraft and Pokémon Go are, respectively, the two video games for cell phones that generate the most doubts among players, since they are among the main searches on Google to complete their different levels.

According to a study prepared and published by the marketplace for the sale of smartphones Mozillion, these titles are more difficult than others such as Stardew Valley, Genshin Impact and Subway Surfers.

To carry out this report, 130 popular video games that have a version for mobile devices were compiled and analyzed with Google Keyword Planner.

