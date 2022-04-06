Minecraft and Pokémon Go, the most difficult mobile titles to play, according to Mozillion

MADRID (Portaltic/EP).– Minecraft and Pokémon Go are, respectively, the two video games for cell phones that generate the most doubts among players, since they are among the main searches on Google to complete their different levels.

According to a study prepared and published by the marketplace for the sale of smartphones Mozillion, these titles are more difficult than others such as Stardew Valley, Genshin Impact and Subway Surfers.

To carry out this report, 130 popular video games that have a version for mobile devices were compiled and analyzed with Google Keyword Planner.

In addition, the data that encompasses the period, which runs from January 2021 to 2022, was noted and has been updated as of March this year.

Subsequently, the references of these games included in the HowLongToBeat.com website were analyzed, in which users record the time it took to complete them.

In this way, Mozillion made different lists. One of them focuses on the 25 most sought after games by players for help completing them.

First on this list is Minecraft, which generated 61,000 global searches on Google last year. Of these, 81 percent corresponded to searches for traps.

Behind is Pokémon Go, with 30,560 monthly searches, of which more than half were also cheats, and Stardew Valley, with 24,600 help searches to complete the different phases of the title.

Another fact that the report leaves is that 97 percent of searches for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, whose analyzed search volume was 6,780, were related to cheats.

Next, Mozillion presented a list that includes the 25 most searched mobile video games worldwide.

In this section, Minecraft is also the winner, with 24.9 million monthly searches worldwide. Behind are titles such as Solitaire (16.6 million) and Free Fire (13.6 million).

Solitaire, the fastest game to complete

Other rankings included in this study are the 10 mobile games that take the least time to complete and, conversely, the list of the 10 titles that users take the longest to complete.

In the first category, Dead by Daylight, with 635 hours and three minutes, is the game in which users spend the most time to complete it.

It is followed by Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, with 401 hours and Player Unknowns Battlegrounds, with 168 hours and 53 minutes. These figures contrast with those presented by the last three titles on this list.

These are: Pokémon Go, which was surpassed in an average of 93 hours and 32 minutes, Minecraft, with 89 hours and seven minutes, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with 85 hours.

On the other hand, there are the 10 smartphone video games that require the least time to complete. In this section the Solitaire is the leader, which is completed in just five minutes.

It is followed by Honor of Kings/Arena of Valor, at 19 minutes, and Helix Jump, at one hour. At the bottom of the list are Fruit Ninja (two hours and 30 minutes), Arknights and Flappybirds, with three hours each.