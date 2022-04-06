‘If he keeps doing things right, he’ll have a chance’

The sports president of the American Eagles, Santiago Bathsaccepted that in the directive Cream blue it is not ruled out that Ferdinand Ortiz stay on as technical director for the Opening 2022.

“I cannot rule out that it will continue Fernando Ortiz, if he continues to do things well, we go to reclassification, league and we fight for the title, obviously he will win the opportunity”, he highlighted Bathrooms for TUDN.

After the bad start in this Closure 2022, Santiago Baths He knows that it is not possible to aspire to the first four places, since many results would have to pass for that to happen, but he ruled that reaching eighth is necessary.

“We have to add up the points that make us reach where we intended in the first instance, which is to bring us closer to twelfth, eleventh and tenth. The goal we have as a team is to fight for places 12, 11 and 10, new and up to eight, if necessary we will start the formal search”, he added.

tano ortiz He has two consecutive victories with the Eaglesalthough they are still out of the playoffs, but only one point away from looking for the ticket to reclassification and being able to enter the MX League quarterfinals.

