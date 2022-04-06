Can Pachuca and León play Copa Libertadores?

Before the ‘invitation’ of the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, to the Mexican teams, we present you arguments for and against to comply with the proposal

The president of the Conmebol, Alexander Dominguezmade an invitation to the Grupo Pachuca teams, Pachuca and Leonto dispute the Libertadore Cups, a tournament in which Mexico has not attended since 2016 and whose invitation made this Tuesday could mean a light of hope for the teams to return to the contest.

However, before the teams raise their bells, there are several reasons why teams may or may not participate in an edition of the South American club tournament.

Because they can not?

Calendar

The main problem with the MX League with the Confederation of South America is the calendar established for the tournament, since this became a scheduled in a calendar year and not football. This means that the Mexican teams would be in full vacation when the championship is in its group stage and even direct elimination.

Furthermore, this was the main reason why the MX League He decided not to participate in the contest anymore.

León participated in the 2014 Copa Libertadores, and faced Flamengo from Brazil. imago7

To this must be added that the Aztec clubs have a binational tournament with the MLS with the celebration of the Leagues Cup, so the time to participate in more commitments would be reduced.

In the same way, Lion could not play in 2023 the championship of ConmebolWell, next year they have the commitment to play the Concacaf Champions League by being runners-up of the past Opening 2021.

Concacaf permit

Although the Mexican teams have expressed their desire to return to the South American championship, the main obstacle comes from the Concacafbecause it does not allow its teams to play Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana.

“If you talk about competitions between clubs, I am not going to negotiate with the clubs, they are discussions at the confederation level. For a club or a league to talk to a confederation, for me it is not correct and we are focused on our Champions League” said the president of the Concacaf Canadian Víctor Montagliani speaking about the opportunity for Mexican teams to play the Libertadores Cup.

Conmebol permit

Another of the difficulties that the Aztec teams have to play the championship is the approval of the 10 Confederations of the Southern Cone to allow the MX League return after seven years of absence.

In the past, the Mexican teams paid to participate in the South American championship and the economic prizes received were lower than what is established today.

Why else could they play?

– Conmebol’s invitation

The president of the CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, made the invitation to Pachuca and Lion to participate in the championship, but this is joined by other directors who welcome the return of Mexico.

Gonzalo Belloso, who holds the position of Development Director of the South American Football Confederation.

“We have a very good relationship, they left for no reason. When they saw the awards, we considered returning. From our side they are invited whenever they want,” he told Radio la Red.

If Pachuca and Lion get permission from Concacafthese could play as invited clubs, even though they do not meet the criteria requested by the Conmebol to play the tournament.

Good relationship with Grupo Pachuca

Dominguez and Pachuca Group They have maintained a cordial relationship in recent years, despite the fact that Mexico does not have a presence in South America. However, this group does have constant activity, first with the Everton team from Chile, which is currently participating in the Copa Sudamericana.

In addition, there is Talleres de Córdoba, which until 2017 was part of Pachuca Group and it was after his promotion to the highest circuit that this partnership ended with the team commanded by Andrés Fassi.

Intention of Mexican soccer to return to South American competitions

It is not a secret that the teams, coaches and players have expressed their desire to return to the South American tournaments and the main reason is the confrontation against some of the best clubs on a continental level.

Inside of Conmebol There are historic clubs from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and company, which can mean a duel between powers and an attraction for Mexican fans to go to the stadium.