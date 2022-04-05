Agnetha Fältskog, the “mysterious” component of ABBA, turns 72 | LOS40 Classic

Agnetha Faltskog chose to live in seclusion in the countryside. She away from the spotlight and fame. Avoiding planes and scenarios. Many thought that was very mysterious. But she denied it: “I’m not very mysterious.” The singer with the blonde hair ABBA She decided to distance herself from what it had meant for her to be part of one of the most iconic bands of all time. Despite the 40 years that have passed since their sudden end, the quartet’s popularity has continued to grow and so have the multi-million dollar offers for their return to the stage. Agnetha has always been the most reluctant: “Never, we are already too old for that”. On the 72nd anniversary of his birth, on April 5, 1950, we review that hermit life and seclusion.

“I have many fears”

Although her ten years with ABBA brought her immense fortune and tremendous popularity, it is not a time that Agnetha looks back on fondly. In addition to how painful it was for her to be away from her children during her tours, she suffered from stage fright and a phobia of flying. In an interview with The Sun explained how a harrowing experience on a turbulent flight left her traumatized. “I stopped getting on a plane. I try not to think about it, it was horrible.” She had to undergo therapy “and I have improved after a long time. Now I can fly one or two hours, no more.”

“I suffered from stage fright, which was sometimes an ordeal. I will not perform live again. I don’t like to travel too much or do concerts. I’m more of a home and studio girl,” the singer continued. In a 2005 article in the Swedish newspaper Svensk Damtidning, Agnetha talked about her fear of interacting with people and being harassed, which is why she always has bodyguards. When someone tries to take a picture with her, she brings her hands up to her face and hides it. She has always been shy. She also fears heights or open spaces. “I have many fears,” he admitted.

Agnetha, the ‘hermit’

All this explains why when the group completely stopped its activity at the end of 1982 (it never officially announced its dissolution), Fältskog wanted to live in isolation. It is true that she did not immediately retire from music. She initially focused on her solo career and throughout the 1980s, she released three albums in English, without much success. It was after her third, I stand alone (1987), produced by Peter Cetera (Chicago), when she retired for 17 years and she made the decision to lead a quiet life, almost like a hermit. She only made a public appearance sporadically.

The singer secluded herself in her isolated country house on the Swedish island of Ekerö, in Stockholm County. She spent her days dedicated to her two children (the fruit of her marriage to Björn Ulvaeus), studying astrology, practicing yoga or horseback riding. She also became interested in the teachings of guru Deepak Chopra. In December 1990, she got married for the second time. She did it in secret. But her marriage to surgeon Tomas Sonnenfield did not last long. In 1993 she got divorced.





Agnetha Faltskog. / Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The tough 90’s

The 90s were not easy for her. Fältskog went through an intense depression when her mother committed suicide in 1994. A year later, her father passed away. Also, in 1997 she started a relationship with Gert van der Graaf, a Dutch forklift driver who turned out to be a stalker. Apparently, he had been stalking her house and had been obsessed with her since her childhood. After she broke off that relationship two years later, he harassed her at her mansion on numerous occasions. The story ended with a court order removing her and her deportation to the Netherlands in 2000.

The Greta Garbo of Swedish pop

There are publications that call Agnetha Faltskog the ‘Greta Garbo of Swedish pop’ due to her secluded life. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she replied: “The press has always written that I am a mysterious and lonely woman, but I have my feet on the ground, more than you think. I live on a farm and there is a small bridge that takes me to Stockholm. I lead a normal life with my bulldog Bella and my little dog Bruno, a rare breed, just a bit bigger than a chihuahua, with those big ears.”

“I talk to other dog owners when I go for walks, go shopping and go out to restaurants with friends. I don’t mind signing autographs, as long as there isn’t a queue of people waiting.” And she admits that life on stage is “not my favorite.”

“I get too nervous, I have too much anxiety”

However, on occasion, she has had no choice but to put aside her phrase “I want to be alone and I want to be left alone”, and has had to come out of her isolation. In moderation, yes. In 2004, for example, she released her first album of new songs in 17 years: My Coloring Book. And she offered some television interviews to promote it. In one of them she confessed: “I can’t travel to promote my work like I used to before. It’s painful and scary for me… I get too nervous, I have too much anxiety.”

In 2005, he could not escape his presence at the premiere of the musical Mamma Mia! in Stockholm. She was there only until the show started, and came back when it was over. She then slipped out the back door. In 2008, she reappeared with Frida and Meryl Streep for the ‘premier’ of the film Mamma Mia.

While his avatar sings and dances…

That country girl who doesn’t like parties, or fame, had to leave home and reunite with her old classmates one more time. Mainly, when she recorded an album with them with new songs, Voyagewhich was published on November 5, 2021. It was the group’s first in 40 years (the previous one was The Visitors (1981). Fältskog made it clear then that it would be the last. Because on tour nothing. You have to settle for seeing the group in hologram format.Their animated avatars will be presented from May 27 to December 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth London Olympic Park.

And while his avatar sings Chiquitita, Dancing Queen or Mamma mia, Agnetha Fältskog will continue with her quiet life as a grandmother, enjoying her three grandchildren. He talked about them in The Guardian: “I spend a lot of time with the grandchildren. They love it when we sing together. It’s great to listen to them and they do it very well. I don’t talk much about ABBA and the past with them. But as they get older they become more aware “.