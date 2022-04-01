WWE Superstar hints at a match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 38, will the Hall of Famer return to the ring once again?

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg can be counted among the most famous and talked about superstars of current times. He has fought many matches in WWE and defeated many legends. Recently there have been signs of a big match for them. Actually, 4-time World Champion Seth Rollins hinted at Goldberg’s name as his opponent at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins hints at a match against Goldberg

Seth Rollins is about to fight a match against a mystery opponent at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. This match was announced by Vince McMahon on an episode of Raw and told that he will give information about Seth’s opponent directly to him at the event. Seth has teased several shocking and interesting names as his potential rivals.

Seth is hyping his match and that is why he is constantly taking names of different superstars. He recently posted the GIF on his official Twitter account. He used the hashtag WrestleMania in the caption and inserted a GIF of Goldberg in which the veteran is saying ‘You’re next’.

Seth Rollins has indicated the names of not only Goldberg but many other wrestlers before this. Actually, this legendary superstar took the names of legends like John Cena, Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam. Apart from this, he also hinted at fighting AEW Superstar Marco Stunt.

The former Universal Champion has also teased the names of big women’s superstars like Bayley and Asuka as the mystery antagonists of WrestleMania 38. According to reports, former AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes is about to return. He can come straight to WrestleMania and fight a match against Seth Rollins.

Also Read

Article Continues below

Some time ago it was reported that Goldberg’s match against Roman Reigns was the last match of his WWE contract. If he has not signed a new deal with WWE, then the match with Roman could prove to be his last match.

Edited by Ujjaval Palanpure