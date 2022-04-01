Why did somi ali and salman khan break up actress instagram post created a sensation – Why did somi ali and salman khan break up? The actress’ Instagram post creates a sensation, Watch entertainment Video On Wednesday, March 30, Somi Ali’s Instagram post created a sensation in which she compared Bollywood’s biggest superstar to Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein. The Harvey whom more than 80 women accused of sexual abuse and assault. Somi did not take the name of Salman Khan in his post, but while posting a screenshot of a scene from the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, he wrote that this Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will also be exposed one day, when all those women are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kind will come forward and reveal about the abusive relationship. These allegations of Somi Ali for a superstar like Salman Khan are as sensational as they are shocking. Because in the same interview recently, while describing Salman Khan as a good person, Somi had also said that the farther she stays from her ex-boyfriend, the better it will be for her peace of mind. Pakistani actress Somi Ali’s biggest identity so far has been that she did not spend much time as Salman Khan’s girlfriend, when in an interview, Somi Ali had said that she has no complaint with Salman Khan. Although she admitted that Salman Khan cheated her in the relationship of love, but also said that Salman is not a bad person. Bureau Reports, Navbharat Times Source link