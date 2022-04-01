VickKat on Holiday: Now Vicky Kaushal turned romantic, came into Katrina’s arms and said- ‘Better connection…

Mumbai. Bollywood’s super hot couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are spending quality time with each other these days. The couple has been on an anonymous destination for a few days, from where the beautiful and hot pics of both the holidays are raising the temperature of social media. Even though both have not revealed where the couple is, but looking at the pictures, it is clear that Vicky and Kat are between nature.

In this place surrounded by greenery of trees and the depth of the sea, Kat and Vicky (Katrina & Vicky Unknown Destination Pics) are sharing many beautiful pictures with each other, which is making fans crazy about them once again. Recently, Katrina shared super-hot pictures from her vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal and now Vicky has created a stir by sharing some more pictures. The actor has posted a super hot, picture with his super hot wife on his Insta story.

Along with this, he has also shared some of his best pictures, in which he is seen shirtless. It would not be wrong to say that all these pictures shared by Vicky Kaushal are amazing. From taking selfies together while on a cruise, clicking each other’s pictures, Katrina and Vicky’s are all unmatched. On the other hand, Vicky, standing on the cruise, shared a picture while posing from the backside and wrote a strong caption, which is being liked by the fans. The actor gave the caption- ‘There is no Wi-Fi still I am getting better connection’

Here are the pictures shared by Katrina Kaif from her vacation with Vicky Kaushal yesterday-

Wearing a multicolor bikini, Vicky rests his head on his wife’s arms. On one hand, where Vicky has posted romantic pictures with strong captions, on the other hand, Kat shared the post with only emoji without any caption.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. Apart from this, she also has the film ‘Merry Christmas’ with Tollywood star Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal’s cameo is also being told in this film. While Vicky Kaushal also has many films back to back. He will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. Apart from this, he has also completed shooting for an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.