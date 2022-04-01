the kashmir files bts video: anupam kher and vivek agnihotri crying on the kashmir files set after pushkarnath death scene watch bts video From BTS video surfaced

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is such that the audience’s eyes were filled after watching it. There were many such scenes in the entire movie, seeing which everyone’s eyes became wet. Let us tell you that a similar situation was also with the makers, when they were shooting for this film. Yes, Anupam Kher and Vivek have shared a new BTS video (The Kashmir Files BTs Video) from the sets on social media. After shooting the emotional scene in this, Vivek burst into tears. He cried a lot by hugging Anupam and seeing both of them crying, the people present there also became emotional.

This BTS video is of the scene where Anupam Kher, who became Pushkarnath, takes his last breath while demanding Article 370 in Kashmir for Kashmiri Pandits. Vivek Agnihotri could not hold back his tears after seeing the desperation on his face to return to his home.



Anupam said – wept bitterly after this shot

At the end of this scene, even Anupam Kher can not stop himself and tears come out of his eyes. While sharing this video, he wrote in the caption, ‘When the reality of cinema becomes like the reality of life, then the flood of tears does not stop. Vivek Agnihotri, Darshan Kumar and I wept bitterly after #DeathScene of Pushkarnath in #TheKashmirFiles! Here is the video after that shot.

Pushkarnath’s character dedicated to his father

Let us tell you that Anpum Kher has played the role of Kashmiri Pandit in this film. He recently shared his pain by sharing his father’s photo. His father’s name is also Pushkarnath and the actor has dedicated his character in the film to his father.

Father’s last photo shared

Anupam Kher’s family has also been a witness to the massacre that happened to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the 90s. He shared his photo 11 days before his father’s death. He also told that he wanted to go to his home in Kashmir, but it never happened.

the success of the film

Apart from Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi have also played important roles in The Kashmir Files. The atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits have been shown in this film. The movie has not only touched the hearts of the people but has also earned a lot at the box office.