the kashmir files bts video: anupam kher and vivek agnihotri crying on the kashmir files set after pushkarnath death scene watch bts video From BTS video surfaced

the kashmir files bts video: anupam kher and vivek agnihotri crying on the kashmir files set after pushkarnath death scene watch bts video
Anupam said – wept bitterly after this shot
At the end of this scene, even Anupam Kher can not stop himself and tears come out of his eyes. While sharing this video, he wrote in the caption, ‘When the reality of cinema becomes like the reality of life, then the flood of tears does not stop. Vivek Agnihotri, Darshan Kumar and I wept bitterly after #DeathScene of Pushkarnath in #TheKashmirFiles! Here is the video after that shot.
Pushkarnath’s character dedicated to his father
Let us tell you that Anpum Kher has played the role of Kashmiri Pandit in this film. He recently shared his pain by sharing his father’s photo. His father’s name is also Pushkarnath and the actor has dedicated his character in the film to his father.
Father’s last photo shared
Anupam Kher’s family has also been a witness to the massacre that happened to Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the 90s. He shared his photo 11 days before his father’s death. He also told that he wanted to go to his home in Kashmir, but it never happened.
the success of the film
Apart from Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi have also played important roles in The Kashmir Files. The atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits have been shown in this film. The movie has not only touched the hearts of the people but has also earned a lot at the box office.