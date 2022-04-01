Rrr Box Office Collection Day 7: ‘RRR’ won the world in the first week, read how difficult the challenge is in the second week

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s quartet film ‘RRR’ with two stalwarts of Telugu cinema Ram Charan and Jr NTR did not create any special miracles on the last day of the first week at the box office. The film made a domestic box office collection of around Rs 448 crore in the first six days of its release. Due to the pace at which the collections of the Telugu version of the film have dropped in the first week, it is finding it difficult to maintain its momentum in the second week. Although the makers of the film have started promoting the film to earn Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, the thing to understand here is that the amount is the total gross collection (gross) of the film, out of which the film will be released in theatres. In the net collection that is left after deducting the expenses, the film has not been able to achieve the title of earning Rs 500 crore in the first week of the film’s release.

27 crores earned on Thursday



The film ‘RRR’ has earned a net worth of Rs 448.33 crore in the first six days of its release. On the seventh day, the film earned around Rs 27 crore at the domestic box office. In this, the Hindi version alone earned close to Rs 11.50 crore. The earnings of the Telugu version of the film have come down to Rs 6 crore now. This is less than half of the film’s earnings in Telugu on Thursday. Even after adding Thursday’s earnings, the first week of the film has not been able to make Rs 500 crore in the domestic collection even after including all the language versions. Till Friday, the net earning of the film has crossed Rs 290 crore in Telugu and around Rs 132 crore in Hindi.

john abraham in match



John Abraham’s action film ‘Attack Part 1’ is releasing in Hindi this week and the advance booking of the film is also open well. It is believed that this film will be successful in taking an opening of about five crores on the very first day of its release. If this happens, then this film will harm the business of ‘RRR’ itself. The initial reports of the film are satisfactory and the film is expected to do well with the imagination of a super soldier based on artificial intelligence.

Next week the competition gets tougher



It is difficult for the film ‘RRR’ to get time like the films of ‘Bahubali’ series to improve its collection. On April 13 and 14, two big films in Tamil and Kannada are releasing back to back. There is a lot of hue and cry in the South regarding Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’. Vijay has not yet gained that much clout in North India. His previous film ‘Master’ also did not show any special charisma in the Hindi belt. The film will release on April 13.