Krushna Abhishek Aka Sapna Meet Her Chhava Mukesh In The Kapil Sharma Show After 4 Years

You have met Nalasopara’s dream many times in The Kapil Sharma Show. And every time Sapna does not forget to mention her Chhava i.e. boyfriend. But till date he has heard a lot about him but he has never been seen. But now after four years, Mukesh has been seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sapna’s boyfriend Mukesh is coming in this weekend’s special episode. Yes… that too in Villain Special. A promo of The Kapil Sharma Show has been shared in which Sapna arrives sitting in a doli and becomes happy. Krishna Abhishek, who became a dream, says that finally after 4 years, he got his shadow Mukesh. So who is her boyfriend, for whom the dream was still waiting. Let’s show it in this video.











So you saw the shadow of the dream. It is clear from this promo that this week of Kapil Sharma Show is going to be a lot of fun.

Villain will come on the show this week

Let us tell you that Bollywood’s popular villains are going to appear in the show this week. But not to scare you but to make you laugh. That is, a different form of villains will be seen. If he tells funny stories during the shooting, he will laugh a lot there.





There will be a special episode with the cast of Attack

At the same time, apart from Villain Special, the team of Attack is also going to appear in the show this week. John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen together on the show and will share funny stories related to the shooting of the film. The film is releasing this Friday. John will be a super soldier in this action-packed film. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be in the film, who is going to play the role of John’s lady love.





