Juan Carlos Osorio leaves América de Cali after multiple controversies

AFP

Bogota / 31.03.2022 19:49:56





The Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio left the technical direction of America of Cali after nine months of ups and downs and controversies at the head of the team, the club reported this Thursday.

America of Cali announced in a statement that “the contractual relationship with the strategist Juan Carlos Osorio“.

The DT that led to Mexico to the round of 16 Russia World Cup-2018 assumed command of theRed Devils‘ in June of last year.

signed a two-year contractbut poor results and his erratic behavior hurt his relationship with the club and its fans.

The assistant of osorio, Pompilio Paezwill take command of the team.

With the 60-year-old coach on the bench, America was removed from the Copa Libertadores-2021 in the group stage and South American-2022 in the preliminary round.

America15 times champion of Colombian soccer, does not perform in the local tournament either, in which he marches in the fifteenth box.

osorio He starred in several scandals in his cycle at the head of America.

On March 16, he stomped on a rival player in a loss to Independent Medellin for the first round of South American Cup.

Before coming to the bench at América, he directed the selection of Paraguay already National Athleticfrom which he left at the end of 2020 after a weak campaign in his second cycle at the head of the Medellín team.