Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment case Update: Chargesheet filed against choreographer in sexual harassment case Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment case Update: Chargesheet filed against choreographer in sexual harassment case

Mumbai. A new update has come in the case of sexual harassment filed on the famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment case Update in the year 2020. A case was registered against Ganesh Acharya for sexual harassment and eavesdropping. Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet in this case.

in this matter Ganesh Acharya Along with this, his assistant has also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Oshiwara police officer Sandeep Shinde, who is probing the case, says that recently a charge sheet has been filed in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri.

Remind that, in the year 2020, Ganesh Acharya’s co-dancer had leveled several allegations against him including sexual harassment, after which the police charged Acharya and his assistant under Sections 354-A (Sexual Harassment), 354-C, (Voyeurism), A case has been registered under 354-D (stalking), 509 (outraging the modesty of woman), 323 (intention to cause hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (intending to commit offence).

read more – Big fraud happened with Rimi Sen, so many crores were given as investment

However, there is no reaction from Ganesh on this matter yet. However, the choreographer’s legal team had said that they would file a defamation case. Let me tell you, the complainant had alleged in her complaint that he wanted to have sex with the woman, but due to her refusal, she started harassing her by the choreographer, as well as the victim made lewd comments on her, showing porn movies and He was also accused of molesting her.

Recently Ganesh and his team were seen in Banaras for the last schedule of the film Brahmastra. A song of Ranbir and Alia was shot here, which has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

read more – Read entertainment news here