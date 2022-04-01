Attack Movie Review: John shines as a desi supersoldier, new director hits hard targets

John Abraham’s film ‘Attack’ has been released in theatres. This film of John is based on the story of patriotism. ‘Attack’ will be released in two parts, let us give you the review of the first part of the film.

Movie Review attack part one artist John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Kiran Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah Author Sumit Batheja, Vishal Kapoor, Lakshya Raj Anand and John Abraham the director Lakshya Raj Anand the creator Jayanti Lal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor release date 1 April 2022

The armies have to be ready for the future war. These wars will be on the borders, within the borders and also beyond the borders. These wars will be more a test of mental strength than physical strength and will be the test of our political leaders. The film ‘Attack’ started being made as a single film, but according to John Abraham, where the film shows the end of its mission, its story has to be known from there, so the second part of the film will also be made. It’s the same. The script is ready. The stars are ready, but whether the public is ready, let’s find out. Science is a good servant, but if the ownership is given in its hands, it can also destroy it. The world is watching this in Ukraine. Marvel Comics’ film ‘Morbius’, which was released along with the film ‘Attack’, is also the story of control over science, but the film ‘Attack’ Part One has more possibilities and here this film will be released along with itself. Happening Hollywood movie proves twenty one. The surprise of the film is Jacqueline Fernandez, who for the first time presented her acting on screen with such ease.