Amitabh Bachchan Duplicate Actor Film Shooting At Taj Mahal

On Thursday, tourists were surprised to see the lookalike of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the shadow of the Taj Mahal. Seeing the same gait, attitude and stature, tourists mistook him as Amitabh Bachchan. It is later revealed that he is Big B’s lookalike. Actually Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike arrived here for the shooting of a film. Several scenes were filmed in the Taj Mahal complex in the afternoon. After the film shoot, tourists also posed for pictures with him.

Tourists, who reached the Taj Mahal with the first ray of sun at six o’clock on Thursday morning, saw the golden aura of the Taj on the dome, but at the next sight they were seen running towards the Royal Gate. The reason for his running was Amitabh Bachchan’s face, but when he reached the Royal Gate, it was found that he was Big B’s lookalike who had come to shoot a film. Due to the ropes of the bouncers, the tourists mistook Amitabh Bachchan for their lookalike from a distance. Seeing the same gait, gesture and stature, the children ran.