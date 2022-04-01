Amitabh Bachchan Duplicate Actor Film Shooting At Taj Mahal
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike reached the Taj Mahal on Thursday. He had come here to shoot the film.
Tourists, who reached the Taj Mahal with the first ray of sun at six o’clock on Thursday morning, saw the golden aura of the Taj on the dome, but at the next sight they were seen running towards the Royal Gate. The reason for his running was Amitabh Bachchan’s face, but when he reached the Royal Gate, it was revealed that he was Big B’s lookalike who had come to shoot a film. Due to the ropes of the bouncers, the tourists mistook Amitabh Bachchan for their lookalike from a distance. Seeing the same gait, gesture and stature, the children ran.
film height scenes
Shots of producer-director Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Height were taken at sunrise at the Taj Mahal on Thursday. Several shots were filmed of Big B’s lookalike while walking at the Royal Gate. Sooraj Barjatya’s film Alai is based on the story of four friends. It has been shot in the inaccessible areas of the Himalayas. The Rajshri Productions film also stars actresses Sarika, Parineeti Chopra. The film stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny along with Amitabh Bachchan. Some shots of this film will also be shot at the powerhouse crossroads.