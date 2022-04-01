aamir khan: exclusive aamir khan will be seen with genelia dsouza in the sequel of jaane tu ya jaane na the magic of cuteness will be seen on screen after years-EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ sequel with Genelia D’souza Aamir Khan will be seen! The magic of cuteness will last after years

Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan says it doesn’t matter how good you look or how big your name is, Aamir Khan will cast you only when you are ‘perfect’ for the role and apparently If you are talented enough. In this case, actress Genelia D’souza is going to be lucky for the second time.

For the first time, Genelia won Aamir’s heart in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and now, recent reports suggest that Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan will work together again after almost a decade. A source close to Khan revealed that he is keen to cast Genelia D’Souza in his production film. The source also added that Aamir wants to re-launch Genelia with the film, for which he decided to work with the ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ actress. Obviously, this role would be best for Genelia. The two had met a few weeks back and the deal has almost been finalised. If all goes well, Genelia may once again be seen in Aamir Khan Productions.



In February, Genelia also announced a rom-com from ‘Minister Mummy’ on an OTT platform. She will be seen with her husband Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Apart from this, Genelia had earlier this month announced her re-entry in South films through an Instagram post.

Genelia D’Souza took a different path to fame in Bollywood. On 3 February 2012, Genelia took a break from showbiz after marrying Riteish Deshmukh. He was last seen in the 2012 film ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ in which Ritesh played the lead role. Now it seems that Genelia once again wants to devote her time to her professional life.