aamir khan: exclusive aamir khan will be seen with genelia dsouza in the sequel of jaane tu ya jaane na the magic of cuteness will be seen on screen after years-EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ sequel with Genelia D’souza Aamir Khan will be seen! The magic of cuteness will last after years
In February, Genelia also announced a rom-com from ‘Minister Mummy’ on an OTT platform. She will be seen with her husband Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Apart from this, Genelia had earlier this month announced her re-entry in South films through an Instagram post.
Genelia D’Souza took a different path to fame in Bollywood. On 3 February 2012, Genelia took a break from showbiz after marrying Riteish Deshmukh. He was last seen in the 2012 film ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ in which Ritesh played the lead role. Now it seems that Genelia once again wants to devote her time to her professional life.