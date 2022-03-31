Vivek Agnihotri: Vivek Agnihotri refused to do a film with Kangana, saying- “I don’t belong to the stars, but…”

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which shows the painful story of the massacre in the Kashmir valleys 32 years ago, is creating havoc at the box office. The film, which has earned around Rs 231 crores worldwide, has beaten Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’. Now discussions of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Vivek Agnihotri’ are being done everywhere. While the A-listers of Bollywood are not publicly praising Vivek Agnihotri and his film, a lot of actors are now looking forward to working with him.

Will Vivek to work with Kangana?



Recently, it was being claimed in many media reports that Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut and director Vivek Agnihotri are going to work together. Although the truth is that Kangana and Vivek have not signed any project.

Vivek Agnihotri replied



During an interview when Vivek Agnihotri was asked if he would work with actress Kangana Ranaut in the future? So the director said that he doesn’t need any stars in his films, he just wants actors. Vivek further says that when I started my journey as a director 12 years ago, I had decided that I would make films according to my mind. Anytime I will make a film to make a star bigger than life. Because I believe that cinema is the medium of writer and director.