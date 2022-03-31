Sunny Kaushal Reveals What Sister In Law Katrina Kaif Brings To The Family After Vicky Kaushal Wedding

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year. The wedding pictures of both of them continue to go viral on social media even today. Vicky and Katrina are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Everyone is extremely happy after Katrina joined the Kaushal family. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal has praised his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. He has praised Katrina in an interview and said that she has brought positive energy in the family. The family did not talk much about Vicky and Katrina’s marriage. Now Sunny has spoken on this.

Sunny Kaushal had always told the news of Vicky and Katrina dating as a rumor but now he is not holding back from praising his sister-in-law Katrina. In a conversation with Times of India, Sunny said that he is a very good and positive person. He said that they do not talk to each other about work nor give acting tips. He is a very positive energy.

Sunny Kaushal said about Katrina that she is a very positive energy. He is very down to earth. Had eaten halwa made by Katrina. When Sunny was asked if she had got a chance to eat Katrina’s handmade pudding, she said that I was not in the city at that time but my mother had saved a little for me and it was very tasty.

Talking about the workfront, Sunny Kaushal and Nusrat Bharucha’s film Hurdang is going to be released. The trailer of this film has been released today. The pairing of Sunny and Nusrat is being liked a lot.

