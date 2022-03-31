Sonam Kapoor Was Trolled For Not Wearing A Mask, Her Husband Anand Ahuja’s Reply | Pregnant Sonam Kapoor got trolled for not wearing a mask, now husband Anand Ahuja gave this answer to the trollers

17 hours ago



copy link

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced the pregnancy of the actress a few days ago by sharing some photos on social media. Since then many photos of both of them have surfaced. In which both were seen getting ready for an event. In this event, Sonam and Anand took entry holding each other’s hands. During this, many photos and videos of Sonam went viral on social media. Sonam was trolled fiercely on these photos. After which now her husband Anand has given a befitting reply to the trollers.

User trolled pregnant Sonam for not wearing a mask

Actually, recently Anand also shared photos of the event with Sonam. In which both are looking very happy. A user commented on the pregnant Sonam Kapoor for not wearing a mask without taking any time. The user wrote, “Sonam Kapoor, wear a mask because you are pregnant, so be careful. Kovid is still spreading.” Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are also seen in the photos shared by Anand.

Anand Ahuja gave this answer to the trollers

As soon as Anand Ahuja saw the user’s comment. She replied and wrote, “Yes she was wearing a mask. Just when she was about to enter, she took it off. When she went in she wore it again.” Along with this, Anand also made an emoji of Namaste. It can be seen in the photos that Sonam Kapoor is wearing a blue suit and white fitted top. She is looking very cute in this outfit. The actress was carrying white sneakers with this suit. At the same time, Anand Ahuja is seen in a very dapper style.

Post shared the news of pregnancy

Let us tell you that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared the news post of pregnancy. He then wrote in the caption, “Four hands. To your best care that we can. Two hearts, that will beat with you, in every way. Our family, who will love and support you. We are yours. Can’t wait to welcome you.”