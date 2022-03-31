Shehnaaz Gill became emotional while talking about #Sidnaaz, said, ‘That was my everything’

Bigg Boss fame Shahnaz Gill had distanced herself from the world and social media for a long time after the death of Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz often used Siddharth Shukla Refrained from talking about his relationship with But recently she opened up about her love for ‘SidNaaz’, the hashtag her fans shared with her and Sidharth.

‘It wasn’t just a hashtag’

In an interview given to a magazine, Shahnaz told what is the meaning of ‘Sidnaz’ in his life. He said, “For people, Sidnaaz was just a hashtag, their favorite couple, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. Many thanks to the viewers who liked our pairing together and also gave the hashtag. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything.”

‘It is important to be happy in life’

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her relationship with Siddharth Shukla for the first time in Shilpa Shetty’s talk show ‘Shape of You’. He had to face trolling many times when he was happy after the death of Siddharth. Responding to this, Shehnaz said, “If I get a chance to laugh, I will laugh and be happy. If I want to celebrate Diwali, I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I try to do the same myself. Today for the first time I am talking about this because you asked me this. I never talk about these things, no matter what anyone says.”

‘I will always laugh’

Talking about her relationship with Sidharth, Shehnaaz further said, “Why should I tell anyone about the relationship that Siddharth and I have. What was my connection with him, what was my relationship, I don’t need to tell. I know how important he was to me, how important I was to him. We don’t have to give people to explain. And Siddharth never told me not to laugh. Siddharth always wanted to see me laugh, and I always will. And I’ll go on with my work, because I have a long way to go.”

You Shahnaz and Siddharth met in Bigg Boss 13. Within a few months of their stay at home, their friendship grew stronger, Due to which they became the most favorite couple of Bigg Boss., They often trend with the hashtag #SidNaaz. There were rumors that the two were dating and also planning to get married. But in the midst of all this, Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack in September 2021, which was no less than a shock to the entertainment world and fans.

We hope that this information will be useful to you. Keep reading iDiva Hindi for more such stories.