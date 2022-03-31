Sharmaji Namkeen Review: Life should be salty not spicy, Rishi Kapoor taught the world as he went

The film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ has a different place in the films and web series released or released this week. The emotional bond that the audience of Hindi cinema is building with this film may not be made from the web series ‘Moon Night’, Hindi film ‘Attack Part One’ and Hollywood film ‘Morbius’. You have already read the review of the first episode of the web series ‘Moon Night’ on ‘Amar Ujala.com’. If ‘Attack Part One’ and ‘Morbius’ are releasing on April 1, read the review of the film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ before that.

Rishi Kapoor has taught Hindi cinema to be different. His films have had a different aura of their own. Millions of people have been crazy about his smile. The new generation knew him as the father of actor Ranbir Kapoor and interacted with Rishi Kapoor for years. For people like us, Rishi Kapoor was an artist who was always available to communicate with his fans. Ranbir Kapoor may have conditioned to talk only to English news channels for the promotion of his father’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, but Rishi Kapoor always forgave Ranbir’s naughtiness and asked Hindi media on his behalf when needed. Also apologized. Well, these things are a thing of the past and the people of Hindi cinema do not care much about them. Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is in front of his fans. While watching the film, you remember Rishi Kapoor’s previous films ‘Rajma Chawal’ and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, but this film must be seen for Rishi Kapoor’s last acting in front of the camera, it is also important to watch it because The warmth that actor Paresh Rawal has put in the film is commendable.