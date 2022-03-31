Renault announces Oroch presentation date and publishes two images

after they appeared unofficial images without any type of cover or camouflage, Renault prepares for the presentation of the new Oroch. Its about mid life restyling that will accompany the compact pick-up until the end of its days in its current generation.

It is already a fact that it will lose the name Duster and Oroch will remain dry. Surely, that is why, although it will maintain the family essence, it will receive touch-ups that will detach it a bit from the compact SUV.

While we wait for more news, the rhombus disclosed two photographs in teaser format, where you can already see the new modeladded to presentation day.

Furthermore, it is important to mention that the new 155 hp 1.3 turbo engine will debut, already present in Duster, added to the incorporation of stability control in all its versions. Now yes, in relation to his debut date, the day indicated for the regional launch will be next April 12.

You may also like The restyling of the Fiat Cronos appears without camouflage and new mechanics He went through a tornado with a Chevrolet Silverado and came out unscathed This would be the Fiat Mobi and Toro Abarth Has Hyundai decided to launch the new Santa Cruz in Argentina?