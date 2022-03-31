Malaika Arora came out of the salon wearing a deep neck dress, users said – ‘This poor thing has …

Mumbai. Every style of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is unique. The actress is sometimes seen motivating the fans with her yoga videos, and sometimes she is seen wielding knives on the hearts of fans with her stunning hot photoshoots. Malla is also known for his unique dressing sense. In this episode, the latest spotted video of the actress (Malaika Arora Spotted Video) has become viral on social media as soon as it comes out, in which users have started taking a dig at Malaika’s dress.

Malaika Arora Viral Video has been posted by Vumpala on her official Instagram account. In this clip, Bollywood’s ‘Munni’ is seen walking out of the salon. However, during this time the eyes of social media users are fixed on the dress of the actress. Seeing which users are giving quick reactions in the comment section.

In the video, Malaika Arora is looking very hot in a blue and white color deep neck wrap-up dress. During this, she completed her look with open straight hair, white mask and white sneaker. The no-makeup look of the actress has been seen in the clip, in which the natural glow of the actress is emerging. Malaika’s video has got more than 4 thousand likes in a few minutes. At the same time, the fans are reacting openly on this.

Seeing Malaika Arora’s stunning style and hot dress, a user commented and wrote, ‘Poor poor people don’t have clothes.’ Another wrote, ‘He is feeling a little too hot.’ Another writes, ‘What is your condition?’ Where on one hand some users are seen making fun of the dress of the actress. So on the other hand, Malaika’s fans have been seen dropping the heart and fire emoji while praising her.