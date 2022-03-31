It closes with its best level against the dollar in 8 months – El Financiero

The Mexican currency continued to appreciate for a general weakening of the dollar despite the risk aversion that was generated this Wednesday, after Russian representatives said that there is a long way to go for a good agreement with Ukraine.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Mexican currency appreciated 0.43 percentwith which the exchange rate was quoted at 19.8795 units per dollar, its best level against the dollar since July 29, 2021.

The weight hit a minimum of 19.8181 and a maximum of 19.9846 pesos per dollar during the day.

“The performance of the foreign exchange market, where most currencies gain ground against the dollar, is contrary to what is observed in other financial markets, as there is a return of risk aversion related to the war in Ukraine. Likewise, the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitry Peskov, said that the talks on Tuesday did not achieve any progress and that a lot of work is still needed to reach an agreement, which is contrary to what was announced yesterday, “he said. Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

at bank windowthe dollar is sold at 20.39 units, according to data from Citibanamex.

The Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, fell 0.45 percent to 1,188.1 points.

For the dollar index (DXY), a decrease of 0.57 percent is recorded to settle at 97,849 points.

The main currencies that gain ground against the dollar are the Russian ruble, with 4.05 percent; the Norwegian krone, with 1.17 percent; the Polish zloty, with 1.08 percent; the Swiss franc, with 0.91 percent; the Japanese yen, with 0.87 percent; the Korean won, with 0.82 percent; the Czech crown, with 0.75 percent and the euro, with 0.66 percent.