‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get the Zoe Clash skin; see all the details below

Mexico City.- Fortnite has certainly had its share of excellent anime-inspired skins, but most have generally required a high level in the battle pass or a lot of V-Bucks.

This is not the case with the lovely Zoé Clash, a female character rocking the stylish black and white sportswear. Instead, it’s one of the cheaper, yet well-designed skins that most players will find hard to pass up.

Zoe Clash is part of the Mainframe Break Pack, a starter pack that also includes 600 V-Bucksyour sergeant Shiba Back bling beep and Boop Pickaxe, and Sticker ‘Em Up weapon Wrap. Like previous starter packs, this pack can only be purchased with real currency, which costs a relatively low $3.99.

The bundle can be obtained directly from the Item Shop’s Special Offers tab, but some players have reported that the shop is missing. If this is your case, it can also be found in the digital store of your platform.

As Zoe Clash is debuting from a starter pack, unfortunately it won’t be sold separately in the item shop at any point. Furthermore, it is expected that this Mainframe Break Pack it leaves the store shortly after the start of the next season, so those who plan to buy it should not wait too long. Although no start date has been announced, the Chapter 3 season 2 is scheduled to end June 3.