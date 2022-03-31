Film Discussion: These Bollywood actors became showpieces in South’s films, got only side roles

At present, South films are ruling the box office. Even the films of South Superstars are giving tremendous competition to Bollywood and there is no doubt that now the fan following of South Indian cinema actors and actresses has increased tremendously even among Hindi speaking audience. Where earlier South stars wanted to debut in Bollywood, in today’s time many Bollywood actors have turned to South cinema, but are these actors getting the proper place they should get in South Indian films or else? These actors have become just a show-piece in front of South stars in their films. Recently there have been many such films in which Bollywood stars have appeared, but most of the roles are either very small or they have been given only side roles. So let’s know about this in detail.

Alia Bhatt-



Today Alia Bhatt has become the most talked about actress of Bollywood. She has left a different mark in the hearts and minds of the audience with her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, but after so much success, Alia has appeared in a very small role in the recently released film ‘RRR’. In the film, her character of Sita was reduced to a short time. However, seeing the way the film was being promoted, it was felt that perhaps his character would also be very important in this film.

Ajay Devgn-



Actor Ajay Devgan holds a different position in Bollywood. In his acting career, he has played more than one brilliant character, but in the film RRR, his shine also appeared to be fading. Like Alia, Ajay Devgan also appeared only in a cameo role. However, Ajay Devgan was also in a lot of discussion during the promotion of the film.

Sunil Shetty-



Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was seen in the recently released film ‘Marakkar’, who is known for playing more than one strong character in Hindi cinema, the kind of role that such a veteran actor should be, the kind of important character. He should get it, didn’t appear as much in the film and the actor’s role was not appreciated so much.