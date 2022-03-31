Do you also have a problem with Harnaaz Sandhu, Sayantani Ghosh has been body shaming for breast size | Do you also have a problem with Harnaaz Sandhu, Sayantani Ghosh has been body shaming for breast size

Hindi News

Do You Also Have A Problem With Harnaaz Sandhu, Sayantani Ghosh Has Been Body Shaming For Breast Size

new Delhi3 hours agoWriter: Nisha Sinha



People were stunned to see Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. How did he suddenly gain weight 3 months after winning the crown?

Harnaaz on his body shaming said that I love my body. I hate body shaming people.

Weight loss in celiac does not increase

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who won the title of Miss Universe 2021, is in the news for her increased weight and celiac disease. Harnaaz had admitted that she had to be admitted to the hospital for 3 days just before the beauty contest. Where he came to know that he had celiac disease.

According to Dr. Raj Dhingra of Paras JK Hospital, Udaipur, “It is an autoimmune disorder, which occurs in people who eat roti, barley, rye. This happens due to the gluten present in these foods. This disorder can happen to anyone and at any age.

According to the International Encyclopedia of Public Health, there are more than 80 known autoimmune disorders.

If a parent has this disease, then their children are more likely to get it. Due to this disease, there is no weight gain, there is a lack of blood. This disease can be detected with a blood test. There is no permanent cure for this disease. In this disease, it is necessary to take precautions in the diet.

Sayantani was also a victim of body shaming due to her big breast

Many actresses have been victims of body shaming. Recently, Naagin fame actress Sayantani Ghosh admitted that she faced body shaming during her initial days of modeling. He said that since his teenage years, he was getting hurting comments about his body. Friends and family members were also involved in this.

When she was only 18-19 years old, a woman told her, you are not flat chested, you are right in terms of breast size. Surely you must have had sex. Right! Sayantani says that she was a virgin at that time.

Actress Sayantani Ghosh recently spoke openly on body shaming. Before Sayantani, Vidya Balan and many actresses have faced criticism due to their body or obesity.

how the body spoils the game

Sometimes the body’s immune system mistakenly destroys healthy cells of the body. This is known as an autoimmune disorder, by eating foods containing gluten, an auto immune reaction starts in the body. Inflammation begins in the intestines, which begins to damage its lining. Because of this, the nutrition from food is not absorbed properly.

Make sure to check whether gluten free is written on the packet of packaged food or not. Do not buy loose gram flour, as it may be ground in the same mill where wheat was previously ground. In such a situation, the cheela prepared from this gram flour can also be dangerous for people suffering from celiac.

If you like Poha, don’t splash it with Rye.

According to Dr. Aditi Sharma, Nutritionist and Dietician of Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, if a person has celiac, a person is not fat but thin. Food is not digested in this disease, due to diarrhea. Things made from wheat, barley and rye should not be eaten. It is important to avoid wheat porridge, semolina and all purpose flour. People who love to eat poha should avoid sprinkling it with mustard seeds. Instead of semolina, eat idli prepared from rice and lentils. Moong dal dhokla can be eaten by making cheela.

Five feet 9 tall model Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss India in the year 2019. 22-year-old Harnaaz won the Miss Universe title for India in the year 2021.

Is this the reason for Harnaaz’s weight gain?

Studies say that because of celiac, underweight people start taking a gluten-free diet. According to American celiac specialist Amy Burkhart, a gluten-free diet often results in a weight gain of 3.6 to 4.5 kg (8 to 10 pounds).

According to Amy, people who have been suffering from absorption problems due to celiac for years get used to eating large amounts of food, so they maintain the same habit even when eating gluten-free food.