Crores of fraud with this actress of Salman Khan, accused absconding

Mumbai. Bollywood actress and Big Boss fame Rimi Sen is in tremendous headlines these days. The actress has been cheated of Rs 4.14 crore. For which the police have registered a case. It is being told that the actress invested crores of rupees after falling under the guise of an investment company. After which this incident happened with the actress.

According to media reports, taking action on this matter, the police have registered an FIR against a businessman from Gurugram. Actually, the accused businessman wanted to open a film company. For which he had asked Rimi Sen to invest crores of rupees. The businessman had promised the actress that if she invests in this company, then he will give her a profit of up to 28-30%. However, the company did not stick to its word and the actress did not get her money back. The actress told that now it has become difficult to even talk to the accused businessman.

read more – #DelhiKiChaat: Bhumi Pednekar breaks down on diet, forgets golgappa and chaat, sister review’s mouth waters

According to the report, Rimi Sen and the businessman met for the first time in the year 2019 at a gym in Andheri. At the same time, the accused had assured the actress that investing in this company would benefit her a lot. A police officer told the media, “When the two became friends, the accused offered her to invest in his new business. The businessman promised 28-30% profit to the actress. The accused had given a check of 3.50 crores to the actress at that time for security.

According to the report, in the year 2019, the actress gave a total of Rs 1 crore to the accused to invest. After which the accused businessman claimed that he would give him 40% profit in return for this in future. After this, the actress gave Rs 3.14 crore to the accused till November 2020. When the actress did not get the money on the promised time, Rimi questioned the businessman. After which the accused avoided the actress by making some excuse. However, in March 2020, the actress had somehow withdrawn Rs 3 lakh by the accused businessman. But later the actress came to know that she had been cheated, so she informed the police and demanded action against the accused businessman. Now on 29 March 2022, Mumbai Police has registered a case in this matter.

read more – Read entertainment news here