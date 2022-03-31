Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been charged by the mumbai police under multiple sections relating to harassment of woman co-dancer

Rupesh Kumar Gupta, New Delhil Ganesh Acharya Harassment Case: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s troubles have increased. Mumbai Police had registered a case against him under several sections. Its charge sheet has now been filed. Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against Ganesh Acharya. Ganesh Acharya has been accused of sexual harassment, stalking, harassing As serious allegations have been made. This case was filed by a co-dancer in 2020.

‘Chargesheet has been filed against Ganesh Acharya’

Oshiwara police station officer Sandeep Shinde was investigating the complaint. Describing this, he said, ‘Now the charge sheet has been filed in the court. Section 354a, 354c, 354d, 509, 323, 504, on Ganesh Acharya and his assistant Chargesheet has been filed under sections 506 and 34.

Ganesh Acharya was accused of sexual harassment by a co-dancer

The matter could not be discussed with Ganesh Acharya. Ganesh Acharya was accused of sexual harassment by a co-dancer, which he denied. He had said that it was false and baseless. Although an FIR was registered against him. Ganesh Acharya The woman had also filed a defamation claim on the woman in the case. The woman had complained to the police saying that she had refused to obey Ganesh Acharya and that he was asking her for ‘favours’, if she did not give him he used to humiliate her. And used to show them porn movies.

‘If they want success, they have to build relationships with them’

According to the woman, Ganesh Acharya told her that if she wanted to be successful, she would have a relationship with him, when she refused to do so, 6 months later, the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association canceled her membership. Said, ‘When he protested, in 2020 Ganesh Acharya humiliated him and attacked his assistant.’

Edited By: Rupesh Kumar