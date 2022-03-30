Mahadev Parvati aka Actress Puja Banerjee shares her bold look in black transparent Shirt | ‘Mahadev’ fame Pooja Banerjee again showed off her bold look, caught on camera wearing a black transparent shirt

new Delhi: TV actress Pooja Banerjee made a different identity from house to house by playing the role of Mata Parvati in the mythological serial ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. Now of course this show has stopped, but even today the audience knows Pooja more by the same name. However, to know every update about him, stay connected with him on social media.

Pooja Banerjee is very bold in real life

Pooja may have been seen in a cultured character in the show, but in real life she is quite the opposite and quite bold from the screen. The actress is a social media lover.

She often remains in the discussion by sharing her photos and videos with fans. Now again Pooja has increased the heartbeat of the fans by sharing her new look.

Pooja shared her new look

Pooja has recently shared two photos of her on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a black colored transparent shirt and black colored sequenced short skirt. Here she is posing while looking at the camera. Posting these photos, Pooja wrote in the caption, ‘Peace begins with a smile.’

Pooja is looking very hot

To complete her look, the actress has done glossy makeup with a smoky eye look. With this, he has left his hair open. The actress is looking very hot in this look. Now the fans have also fallen on this avatar of him. People have started tying bridges of his praise.

