WHO agrees to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).- The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India agreed to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine in the Asian country, specifically in Jamnagar, after a strong investment of 250 million dollars from the Indian Government .

This center, according to the health organization, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from around the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet. The new center focuses on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analysis; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development.

According to the WHO’s own calculations, about 80 percent of the world’s population uses traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have requested WHO’s support to create a body of evidence and reliable data on traditional medicine practices and products. traditional.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker