WHO agrees to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS).- The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India agreed to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine in the Asian country, specifically in Jamnagar, after a strong investment of 250 million dollars from the Indian Government .

This center, according to the health organization, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from around the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet. The new center focuses on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analysis; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development.

According to the WHO’s own calculations, about 80 percent of the world’s population uses traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have requested WHO’s support to create a body of evidence and reliable data on traditional medicine practices and products. traditional.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call for treating many diseases. Ensuring that all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and “This new center will help harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I am grateful to the Government of India for their support and look forward to its success,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

Traditional medicine, indicates the WHO, writes the sum total of knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures that have been used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illnesses. Its scope encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, Ayurvedic medicine, and herbal blends, as well as modern medicines. But at present, national health systems and strategies still do not fully integrate the millions of traditional medicine workers, accredited courses, health facilities, and health expenditures.

“It is encouraging to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of the Global Center for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the WHO GCTM in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a commendable initiative,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About 40 percent of approved pharmaceuticals in use today are derived from natural substances, highlighting the vital importance of conserving biodiversity and sustainability, the WHO says.

For example, the discovery of aspirin was based on traditional medicine formulations using willow bark, the birth control pill was developed from the roots of wild yam plants, and childhood cancer treatments were based on the pink periwinkle Nobel Prize-winning research on artemisinin for malaria control began with a review of ancient Chinese medicine texts.