Triple H: Big blow for WWE fans, Triple H will no longer be seen in the ring – WWE star Triple H announces retirement after heart surgery tspo

Well-known WWE star Triple H has announced his retirement. This means that Triple H will no longer be seen screwing opponents in the ring. Triple H confirmed this in an interview with Stephen Smith on ESPN’s First Take Show. Triple H recently had a heart operation.

Triple H said in the interview, ‘I have done a lot. I will never wrestle again. It is difficult to accept this decision. It makes you think about life differently. It doesn’t motivate you less for the things you do, but it certainly makes you appreciate the things you have more. I was at that 1-yard line where you don’t want to be.’

Born in New Hampshire, USA, Triple H’s real name is Paul Michael Levesque. Triple H started his wrestling career with the IWF (International Wrestling Federation) in 1992, where he was given the name ‘Terra Rising’. But after stepping into the world of WWE in the year 1995, he got the new name ‘Hunter Hearts Helmsley’. Due to the first three English letters of the same name, people started knowing him as ‘Triple H’.

Triple H never looked back in his career and won the WWE title several times. In the last 25 years, many superstars have come and gone, but Triple H has earned a name for his performance by dusting the opposition players. Even after retirement, Triple H will remain an icon of WWE through his memorable performance.