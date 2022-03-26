Trap 22 – Movement Magazine

Trap 22 is the title of a novel by Joseph Heller published in the United States in 1961, made into a film in 1970 by director Mike Nichols and adapted for television in 2018 by George Clooney. The protagonist is an American pilot assigned to the invasion of Italy during World War II who requests relief from the bombing missions because he considers them risky for his life. Rule 22 of the air force regulations establishes a psychic aptitude requirement to fly bombing missions and, consequently, insanity as grounds for exemption. The logical structure of the trap is as follows:

no person in their right mind would fly bombing missions; so everyone flying bombing missions breaks rule 22; but If someone claims that it is insane to fly bombing missions, they are in their right mind; then: meets rule 22 and is airworthy.

The trap 22 it is a condition that is breached when fulfilled and vice versa. A reversible vicious circle from which we do not get out, even if we move to the left or to the right.

Argentina’s relationship with the IMF is a trap 22. At the dawn of the post-war financial order, Juan Perón decided to keep Argentina out of the IMF. Between 1956 and 2006, the stabilization programs agreed with the agency included unfulfillable conditionalities that gave rise to permanent renegotiations that generated greater instability. In 2001, the last experience of the cycle, the rescue program ended up sinking De la Rúa.

In 2006, Néstor Kirchner expelled the Fund, canceling the entire debt in one payment. Between 2007 and 2015, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner kept the IMF excluded from the sphere of Argentine political decisions. Between 2003 and 2015, the Argentine GDP and the income of workers doubled.

In 2018, after two years of excessive indebtedness that closed Argentina’s access to international credit markets, Mauricio Macri requested financial assistance from the IMF. The first program was consumed in five months, with a devaluation close to one hundred percent and a loss of reserves of the order of 30 billion dollars. The IMF itself demanded the resignation of the president of the Central Bank. The second program, agreed with the explicit objective of providing electoral support to Macri, induced an inflationary recession that led to his defeat. Between 2016 and 2019, GDP contracted 4.5 percent, wages fell 20 percentage points compared to 2015, and debt in dollars as a proportion of GDP doubled.

In the launching ceremony of the 2017 electoral campaign, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner stated that neoliberal policies disorganized people’s lives and that is why she called on us to “listen to the voices of everyone. The important thing is to listen to each other and be together for our country, for Argentina”. In 2019, the formation of the Frente de Todos made that call a reality, assuming the commitment to reverse that economic disaster through stability and growth policies so that Argentine men and women could once again organize and project their lives.

The debt with the IMF, equivalent to more than half of the country’s annual exports, conditioned any government plan. Again we had to solve the trap 22. However, we are trapped. For two years, the absence of an agreement with the IMF added uncertainty to the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 health emergency. Now, the probable inflationary and recessive impacts of the agreement put the Front of All in crisis. Thus, in the National Congress, although a law was voted, two majorities were formed: in one, the opponents and an official faction rejected the agreement; in another, the same opponents and another pro-government faction authorized the Executive Branch to agree with the IMF.

However, the forecasts and goals of the agreement announced in January were stillborn in March, and the war in Ukraine ended up burying them. Consequently, a new cycle of tortuous negotiations opens and a new opportunity to get out of the trap 22 that we will only take advantage of if we preserve the unity of the Front for All and fully assume our political sovereignty, setting our own agenda of structural reforms that will allow us to achieve economic independence and social justice from a fiscal surplus financed by the economic agents with the greatest tax-paying capacity.