Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Helmut Marko, surprised by Checo Prez’s reaction: “Living in Mexico is not much safer”

ANDhe advisor to Red Bull, Helmut Marko was surprised by the reaction of Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez, who was afraid to race during Free Practice 2 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixafter the explosion that occurred in the facilities of the Aramco (F1 sponsor) within a maximum distance of 10 km from the Jeddah track.

Marko revealed that the pilots took this situation differently. Max Verstappen took it in stride, while Sergio Prez had greater feara situation that surprises him by living in Mexico Citywhere according to Marko, is no safer than Saudi Arabia.

“Max is a little more relaxed about it. Pérez is a little scared, but living in Mexico City is not much safer. We have the pandemic, we have the war in Europe, and now we have a missile attack. It’s not normal anymore, nor is it nice.”

Despite Helmut Marko’s statements, the reality is that Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez does not reside in Mexico City, but in Guadalajaracapital of the state of Jalisco.

Lastly, Marko pointed out that the activities of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix should be continued trusting the security systems of that country.

“These drone attacks I think are frequent. They have a very good defense system. Now we have to find out why it has not worked. It is not the first drone, after all. But it is the first to attack on a large scale. We must not let terror completely intimidate normal life. We must look, and if security is guaranteed, for the next two days, then we must continue.”

