Cruz Azul promises luxury reinforcement in the front to replace Bryan Angulo

Bryan Angulo is about to leave Cruz Azul, so the board is already working to bring his replacement and warned that it will be a luxury signing.

The departure of Bryan Angulo from Cruz Azul is imminentthe Ecuadorian striker is waiting for solve your situation in La Noria to find out if he is leaving right now or waiting until his contract with the cement team ends, next June, after having requested his departure after the proposal received for military in Santos FC of Brazil.

That is why the celestial directive is already working on the replacement of the ‘Cuckoo’ Anglewho received the trust from John Reynoso so that he would stay on campus and could assume the role of goal scorer after the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, however, he was unable to meet the demands and would have already requested his departure three months after his contract with the club expires.

And it is that, according to information from the TUDN journalist, Adrián Esparza, the directive of Blue Cross already warned that yes it will make a signing for replace Bryan Angulobut not only that, but also promised that it will be a luxury booster with which the cement institution would again shake the transfer market to strengthen its attack.

When would the luxury signing arrive at Cruz Azul?

That stands out Bryan Angulo would already have agreed his contract with Santos from Brazil to join their ranks, so he’s just waiting for terminate his contract at Cruz Azulwhich has valid until June 2022, and which will determine if he leaves now or will have to Wait until summer when your relationship ends The Ferris Wheel.

However, even if he managed to terminate his bond early, The Machine could not immediately sign his replacement, since the registration period in Liga MX for the Clausura 2022 Tournament closed from Februaryso he will have to wait until the next summer market to reinforce himself with the luxury striker in which the sky-blue directive would already be working.

