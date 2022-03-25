Teams Qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: this is how they are doing so far

they are already 19 invited to Qatar 2022; the Concacafbeside AfricaThey are the only ones confederations what they don’t have any classified to the World Cup, however, they will arrive from the weekend, in the case of the American area, and in the next in reference to the black continent. Conmebol distributed two more tickets, leaving the panorama almost complete.

CONCACAF teams that would qualify

There are not yet mathematically classified, because the defeat of Canada in Costa Rica prevented it. The top three They remain the same: Canada, United States and Mexicowhere there were modifications was in the quarter put, so the Ticos They went ahead of Panama in the search for the international Repechage.

CONMEBOL classified teams

On South America, Ecuador and Uruguay they said Present. The former fell 3-1 to Paraguay, but that did not prevent them from getting through, while the Charrúas beat Peru 1-0 in a controversial duel. So already in this region of the world there are already four world cup ticketsto lack of one selection (Peru or Colombia) to go to Repechage.

UEFA Qualified Teams

In Europe, they are already lists the Finals of the Repechage for the last 3 tickets. Portugal or Macedonia the North, Poland or Sweden it’s two o’clock keys already confirmed to play on Tuesday. The other is where Welsh expect rival, but is arrested given that Scotland have not played Ukrainedue to the Russian invasion of this country, which requested an extension.

CAF

The first matches of the last phase will be played on the African continent this Friday and it will be the next Tuesday when close these five keys from which five guests will come out.

Egypt vs. Senegal, Ghana vs. Nigeria, Cameroon vs. Algeria are undoubtedly the most complicated keys, but they also face congo in view of Morocco and Mali vs. Tunisia.

AFC ranked teams

With four qualifiers plus host Qatar (Japan and Saudi Arabia entered), the Asian tie makes lack meet the second team what classify to fourth round and will fight in view of Australia for the ticket to international playoff. The United Arab Emirates is currently the team that fights for that place and for that they must beat South Korea in Dubai on March 29.

These are the classifieds at the moment

qatar Germany Denmark Brazil France Belgium Croatia Spain Serbian England Switzerland Netherlands Argentina Iran South Korea Japan Saudi Arabia Ecuador Uruguay

