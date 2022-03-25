Tata Martino after Mexico vs. United States: “We should have won”

Mexico could not get the victory against United States at home and Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He mentioned at the end of the match that they should have gotten the 3 points.

“It was a game of great intensity and both teams searched to win the game. Except for the last 15 or 20 minutes that United States stopped coming out on the counterattack. Within that party parity we should have won”, he declared to TUDN.

The Argentine strategist also commented that the lack of a goal is a natural moment in football with his attackers, but that sooner or later they will return to that goalscoring nose.

“During the first two years we found the goal very easily and now this is not happening. It is something that we are going to return to at some point and that has to do with the confidence of the players,” he said. Martino.

In addition, Martino highlighted that his players were equal in intensity to the United States compared to the last game and that his only deficiency was in the definition zone.

“We have made a very big effort, especially in the second half, today we can talk about our biggest deficit that we had was in the last 25 meters”, he concluded. Gerardo.

