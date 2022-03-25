Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Formula 1 decides to continue with the Saudi Grand Prix despite the attack in Jeddah

ANDhe Formula 1 Arabian Grand Prix will continue as planned, despite the attack this Friday, for what has been announced Stefano Domenicali, as reported to MARCA Claro, from Jeddah, José María Rubio.

After a 45-minute meeting (1:45 p.m.), the F1 CEO announced that “F1 trusts the local authorities and the guarantees they offer us about the safety of all its members.” At 11:00 Mexico time, this was questioned in a first meeting, when several pilots expressed their desire to leave, behind the missile attack that took place this afternoon against a facility owned by Aramco, an Arab oil company that sponsors F1, just 20 km from Jeddah.

Finally, it seems that they have convinced the teams and drivers that missile shield The defense that Saudi has against the Hute attacks (Yemen) works and that they will not allow anything to happen between now and Sunday. The question that everyone asks is what is the need to take risks and go to countries that are in armed conflict with neighboring territories.

“The race continues and we are totally calm. The teams have voted unanimously in favor, as have the drivers”, Domenicali commented after the second meeting between teams and drivers

The pilots meet

However, after his statements, it has been known that the pilots were still meeting (as of 10:00 p.m. in Arabia, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico) on their own and that they have not said their last word. Anything can still happen.

After a two and a quarter hour meeting, Lewis Hamilton stretched and Fernando Alonso got up from the table and he went to the door as if he were about to leave, with a gesture of disbelief about what he was seeing and hearing.

Domenicali also entered that meeting around 9:50 p.m. local time, an hour after saying that everything would continue as planned. And at 10:15 p.m. Ross Brown, F1 technical director to join in the discussions. The matter is complicated.

It already happened in Dakar Rally 2022 and event that was considered a possible attack and that he was about to end the lives of several participants in the raid.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?