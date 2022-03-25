Mexico’s scenarios to face Honduras

We present all the scenarios of the Mexican National Team to ensure the playoff or the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Mexican team drew 0-0 with United States at Aztec stadium and now the team led by Gerardo Martino must concentrate on his next engagement against Honduras.

The tricolor team is in third place in the standings with 22 points and six units to play for, Mexico has great chances of winning one of the three direct tickets to the world Cup on Sunday, but it could also jeopardize his participation in world soccer’s biggest party.

Looking ahead to the match against La ‘Bicolor’, ESPN presents you with the various scenarios that could occur depending on the result you register Mexico this Sunday on Honduran soil.

Scenarios Mexico wins

Yes Mexico defeat Honduras at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, he could win his direct ticket to Qatar 2022 Yes Costa Rica draw or lose on Sunday against The Savior.

If the Mexican team defeat the ‘Catrachos’, he would secure his place in the playoffs of the FIFA regardless of the results of ‘Ticos’ and ‘Canaleros’ in the last two Octagonal dates. With a win over Honduras, Mexico would reach 25 units, a figure to which it can no longer aspire Panama who is in fifth place in the standings.

The Mexican National Team drew goalless with the United States at the Azteca Stadium. imago7

Yes Mexico win in and United States and Canada tied on Sunday against Panama and Jamaicarespectively, the Tri would reach the last date of the tie with the possibility of finishing in the first position of the classification.

Scenarios if Mexico draws

Yes Mexico tie with La ‘Bicolor’ would reach 23 units and could go up to the second step of the Octagonal if the “Stars and Stripes” lose against Panama at Orlando City Stadium.

If equal in Honduras, Mexico could retain the third position it currently occupies in the standings. The Aztec team would reach the last round depending on itself to win its direct pass to Qatar 2022 no matter what Costa Rica and Panama win their respective matches.

If the Mexican team tied with the ‘Catrachos’, the team of ‘Tata’ Martino could secure his place in the playoffs if Panama lose with United States. The ‘Canaleros’ would reach the last date with 18 points and mathematically it would be impossible for them to reach Mexico.

Scenarios if Mexico loses

If it falls before Honduras and Costa Rica beats The Saviorthe ‘Ticos’ would reach Mexico with 22 points. However, for Costa Rica to take third place from the Aztec team, they would need to score five goals against La Selecta.

Yes Mexico loses to La ‘Bicolor’, Martino’s team would put their place in the playoffs at risk if they win Panama in Orlando on Sunday. On the other hand, if the ‘Canaleros’ lose, El Tri would be classified for the playoffs.

If the Aztec team is defeated by Los ‘Catrachos, and Costa Rica and Panama they win their respective duels, Mexico, Despite the disaster, he would reach the last round depending on himself to qualify for the World Cup.