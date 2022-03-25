Mexico vs. United States already arrived The CONCACAF Classic that, as he saiddaddy‘ Martinocould be worth a worldwill be played from the field of the Azteca Stadium with more than three points at stake.

SEE LIVE MEXICO VS THE UNITED STATES HERE



Both teams arrive tied on points but the Stars and Stripes are in second position due to a better goal difference. This game will be decisive for the future of both, within the Octagonal End Course to Qatar 2022.

It may interest you:

What does the Azteca National Team need to qualify for the World Cup?



This is how Raúl Jiménez remembers his 10 years in the Azteca National Team

Lineups Mexico vs. United States

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Chucky’ Lozano, ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Raul Jimenez.

United States: Zack Steffen, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic.

mexsport Training of the United States National Team prior to the match against Mexico, corresponding to the CONCACAF World Qualification on the way to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the Azteca Stadium, on March 23, 2022.

What time does Mexico vs. the United States play?

The Mexico vs. United States It will start at 8:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, on Thursday, March 24. You will be able to see it totally live on Azteca 7, the site and the Azteca Deportes App. The winner will take an important step towards the Qatar World Cup 2022.

It may interest you:

Differences between how the United States and Mexico work the inferiors

