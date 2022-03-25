Fortnite announces Chloe Kim’s skin: How to get it for free in her Cup

fortnite battle royale has already submitted new skin of the Series of idols based on the half-pipe queen and champion snowboarder Chloé Kim. During the current Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3 the double gold medalist will drop in the video game of Epic Games, will be available in store from March 27, but before you can also be obtained for free by participating in their tournament special. Next here we tell you All the details.

Dare to dream like a dragon 🐉❄️ The double gold medalist @ChloeKimslides from the half-pipe to the island in our latest Idol Series.https://t.co/Mqep9vzDxl pic.twitter.com/WZLUM6jkt4 Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) March 23, 2022

Chloe Kim skin in Fortnite – Prices and contents

Nail the landing with the Chloe Kim set coming soon to Fortnite.

Chloe Kim’s skin for the Fortnite Idol Series and her various cosmetics will be available in the in-game item shop from Saturday March 27 from 2022 at 01:00 CET. Chloe Kim’s ensemble can be found in her own featured section of the store and can be acquire in exchange for turkeys in absolutely item shop all platforms of the video game.

Epic has already introduced the chloe kim outfit and all its accessories in Fortnite (although its prices are still unknown):

Chloe Kim outfit: There will be up to four alternate styles in addition to the default (Invicta, Pink Poppy, Icy Infusion, and Extreme Freeze Style).

There will be up to four alternate styles in addition to the default (Invicta, Pink Poppy, Icy Infusion, and Extreme Freeze Style). Wings below zero backpacking accessory: will be included with the purchase of the costume.

will be included with the purchase of the costume. Peak: Make ice.

Make ice. Delta wing: Nunball.

Nunball. Gesture: Talent with the table.

All these cosmetics can be purchased individually or together in a Chloe Kim lot. The lot will include the exclusive loading screen Flight of Nunbola.

Chloe Kim Cup in Fortnite: Date, how to participate and get the skin for free

With the announcement of Chloe Kim’s skin, Epic Games has also made official the announcement of the new Chloe Kim Cup which, precisely, bears this name because among its rewards is the new special outfit that players can get free if they get good results in the tournament.

The Chloe Kim Cup will be held this Thursday, March 24, 2022 .

. Depending on the region where you are, the competition schedule will be different (enter the Compete tab from the in-game menu to find out exactly when the Chloe Kim Cup starts in your region).

Are you ready for the Chloe Kim Cup? In our first tournament of two without a build, compete for a chance to unlock Chloe Kim’s Outfit, Wings Below Zero Back Bling, and Nunball’s Flight Loading Screen before they hit the store! pic.twitter.com/nYNacF3lBR Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) March 23, 2022

Any player can participate in the Chloe Kim Cup, although as previous requirements you need to have two-factor authentication enabled on your Epic account and a level 50 or higher (you can see your account level in the “Career” tab within the game). Full tournament rules can be found on the Chloe Kim Cup Official Rules page.

Chloe Kim Cup Features and Rewards

The tournament consists of a phase two competition no constructions.

no constructions. Players can participate in up to 10 games in a period of Three hours to earn as many points as they can.

in a period of to earn as many points as they can. Each elimination will add 1 point.

The players who get the best posts can fully unlock free the skin by Chloe Kim, including her alternate looks and her Wings Below Zero backpack.

can fully unlock by Chloe Kim, including her alternate looks and her Wings Below Zero backpack. All players who achieve score at least 8 points you will get the loading screen Flight of Nunbola.

Remember that you can achieve score at least 8 points you will get the loading screen Flight of Nunbola.