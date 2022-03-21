Xokas steals the limelight from the new season of Fortnite

The new season of Fortnite was called to be the great protagonist of this March 20, but during the first hours of the morning this has not been the case at all. And it is that one of the biggest recent controversies in the streamer world has captured all the attention.

Has been Xokas’ secondary account. The controversial streamer, chosen revelation of 2021 at the ESLAND Awards and great winner of the Squid Game Minecraft, had a slip in one of his broadcasts showing the Twitter web tab in the browser.

The problem was not that he leaked something, but that it was not his account. It was a call @CathyVipiwhich has since been deleted and it has been seen that he was responding to criticism of Xokas with a very aggressive tone. You can find out all the details about this incident in the article we have dedicated to it.

Although it was detected relatively late and on a Saturday, It didn’t take long for the matter to go viral and at 11:45 on Sunday, the tweet that showed it had almost 5,600 retweets and more than 5,500 tweets citing it, in addition to exceeding 41,000 likes..

These figures already make nthat is, it is not at all a surprise that Xokas is the first trend in Spain accumulating more than 90,000 tweets about it according to the information offered by Twitter.

and the surprising is that there is no trend related to the popular battle royale. The season hasn’t started yet, but that’s all the more reason for things to show up about it, as maintenance started at 08:00 PT and was expected to start in a couple of hours at the most.

There are hours ahead, but it seems that March 20 will be more associated with Xokas’ biggest slip to date than with an episode that promises to have many new features in Fortnite.