Result America vs. Toluca | How America vs. Toluca came out | America thrashed Toluca 3-0 for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX | SUMMARY and goals by Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

America defeated 3-0 to Toluca for matchday 11 MX League at the Azteca stadium. With goals from Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas, the ‘Águilas’ prevailed to continue fighting for their place in the playoffs for the playoffs, after six games without a victory.

Goal by Alex Zendejas

Goal by Diego Valdez

Roger Martinez goal

America vs. Toluca: confirmed lineups

America – Toluca: minute by minute

Those led by Fernando Ortiz are going through a bad time in Liga MX, since they haven’t won for 6 days and are penultimate in the standings. In addition, Santiago Solari stopped being coach of the first team days ago.

On the other hand, we have Toluca, which is eighth in the standings with 13 units, 5 points away from qualifying directly for the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals.

Despite being well placed, the ‘Red Devils’ lost 3-0 on the last day against Pachuca at home, the goals were from Víctor Guzmán, Nicolás Ibáñez and Yairo Moreno.

When do America vs. Toluca?

The duel for matchday 11 of the Closing of Liga MX 2022 between América and Toluca will be played this Sunday, March 17.

At what time America vs. Toluca

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Where do they play America vs. Toluca?

The Azteca Stadium will be the stage in charge of hosting the duel between America vs. Toluca that will have the possible presence of the Peruvian Pedro Aquino, who returns after being injured.

Where to watch America vs. Toluca?

the match between America vs. Toluca by date 11 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 will be broadcast by the signals of TUDN and Univisión. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.

Tickets for America vs. Toluca

Ticket costs for the match between America and Toluca range from 80 pesos the cheapest in the 400, 500 and 600 zone with the promotion of two for the price of one, up to 250 pesos the most expensive in the 100 plus zone. .

📣𝑽𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒔 𝒂𝒍 𝑨𝒛𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒂!🏟️

Attend the match against Toluca, on Sunday, March 20 at the @Aztec stadium 🦅 🖥️| Ticketmaster sale ➡️ https://t.co/cq5iwz3ZtH

🎟| 2×1 in zones 400,500 and 600

🎟️| Sale at Box Office 1 of the Stadium (Tlalpan esplanade) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/hLDeEbis9k — Club America (@ClubAmerica) March 17, 2022

America’s latest results

02/20 | America 1-3 Pachuca for Liga MX.

02/26 | Pumas 0-0 America for Liga MX.

03/01 | America 1-1 Queretaro for Liga MX.

03/05 | Monterrey 2-1 America for Liga MX.

03/12 | Chivas 0-0 America for Liga MX.

Latest results from Toluca

02/20 | Toluca 1-4 Cruz Azul for Liga MX.

02/24 | Queretaro 1-1 Toluca for Liga MX.

03/01 | Toluca 1-2 Tijuana for Liga MX.

03/04 | Necaxa 0-1 Toluca for Liga MX.

03/13 | Toluca 0-3 Pachuca for Liga MX.

Possible alignments of America and Toluca

America: Ochoa, Cáceres, Santos, Fidalgo, Martínez, Zendejas, Valdez, Sánchez, Viñas, Reyes and Layún.

Ochoa, Cáceres, Santos, Fidalgo, Martínez, Zendejas, Valdez, Sánchez, Viñas, Reyes and Layún. Toluca: Luis Garcia; Diego Rigonato, Haret Ortega, Carlos Guzmán and Óscar Venegas; Carlos Baeza, Jordan Sierra, Daniel Álvarez, Raúl López and Camilo Sanvezzo; Pedro Alexis Canelo.

