Are you afraid of MONDAYS? You could have deuterophobia | Symptom

All the Monday of the year are seen by many people as a new beginning and an opportunity to do many things well, but there are other people who suffer from anxiety and fear when the weekend comes to an end. These are the symptom recognized by doctors and are the components of the deuterophobia or the fear of mondays

Mental health every day takes on a more important role throughout the world, in which new conditions are revealed that affect this part of people’s lives, in this sense, many experts have delved into the subject of deuterophobia and why is becoming much more common every day Monday.

