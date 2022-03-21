Are you afraid of MONDAYS? You could have deuterophobia | Symptom

All the Monday of the year are seen by many people as a new beginning and an opportunity to do many things well, but there are other people who suffer from anxiety and fear when the weekend comes to an end. These are the symptom recognized by doctors and are the components of the deuterophobia or the fear of mondays

Mental health every day takes on a more important role throughout the world, in which new conditions are revealed that affect this part of people’s lives, in this sense, many experts have delved into the subject of deuterophobia and why is becoming much more common every day Monday.

The fear of mondays it is very real, even in some parts of the world ‘Blue Monday’ is held, a date that is celebrated on the third weekend of January in which thousands of statistical experts have cataloged as the saddest Monday of the year and it is estimated that up to 72% of people take this Monday as the most pessimistic day on the calendar.

To combat the deuterophobia Experts recommend that you schedule activities on Monday in order to soften the impact it has for your week, remember that if you keep your mind busy with work activities or doing your favorite hobbies, to keep anxiety at bay. Many of these symptom they can reduce your physical and mental performance, causing these episodes to be prolonged.

If these symptom do not decrease and deuterophobia continues to affect your life and take time away from your vital activities, you can consult a mental health specialist to reduce the conditions that the patient may have. fear of mondays in your daily life and you Health mental.

These are the symptoms of Deuterophobia

Identify what are the symptoms deuterophobia to find out if he fear of mondays that you suffer is genuine or it is only temporary anxiety due to the challenges that you have in your life this day: