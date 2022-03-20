Vuce breaks the silence and points out the culprit of Rayados’ defeat in the Classic

March 19, 2022 9:26 p.m.

The Rayados de Monterrey fell as visitors in the Clásico Regio 127. The match score was 2 goals to 0, with little chance for Monterrey to be present on the scoreboard.

Although the coach is one of those identified as guilty of the defeat due to his style of play and his defensive changes, it was the coach himself who was in charge of pointing out, the one who for him is the main culprit of the defeat.

In this sense, Vucetich showed little self-criticism and awarded the defeat to André-Pierre Gignac: ¨The first goal is a great goal with a fortuitous move. It was perfect, the move has nothing to do with strategy. The way Gignac executes, he scores a great goal.

Why didn’t Vucetich have self-criticism?

The Monterrey coach blamed the opponent’s striker for the defeat, in addition to luck, as Vuce added that Tigres’ second goal was fortuitous.

