Summary of the match Tigres vs. Rayados (2-0); French Royal Classic

The Classic Royal 127 was painted in the colors of France, after Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin they gave him the 2-0 win for Tigres over Rayados on Matchday 11 of Clausura 2022when it seemed that the defensive order was working for the patio rival.

With this result, those led by Michael Herrera reach 23 points and they are put like tournament leaders above Pachuca and Pueblawaiting for what the Tuzos do against Cruz Azul, while Vucetich’s are sixth with 15 points.

The first half was played to what Vuce wanted, since he made an orderly approach, with up to six elements in the last line and the locals could not open the lock, despite having 64 percent possession of the ball, while the albiazules no shots were fired at doors.

who was failed was Vincent Jansenwho managed to find some balls on offense, but his participation was defined between misplacements and a play in which he failed to calculate to finish off the ball and it went over his head.

The only shot on goal in the first 45 minutes, from both teams, was from Andre-Pierre Gignac at 26′, with a free kick that the Frenchman took to the lower right corner of Stephen Andradabut the Argentine kept the ball.

In the complementary part, sebastian vegas warned at 52′, when he went on the attack and took a long-distance shot that skimmed the far post of Nahuel Guzman.

The locals responded at 55′, in a play in which Florian Thauvin took a center from the right that John Paul Vigon He finished off with a header, but Andrada was attentive and sent it to a corner kick.

Gignac managed to open the scoring at 68′a move that started with charlie gonzalez taking advantage of an error in output, and Luis Quinones He assisted him so that the Frenchman shot from outside the area, first class, unstoppable for Andrada.

Thauvin increased the lead at 75′a great goal from the right wing, clarifying Andrada, who was ahead by not waiting for the Frenchman’s shot.

On Matchday 12, Tigres hosts Tijuana on April 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the University Stadium, while Rayados visits Chivas on Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m.

