Patch 20.00 of Fortnite Season 2: all the changes and news of the new season

The patch 20.00 from Fortnite the arrived Sunday March 20, 2022. His arrival marked the beginning of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes and news most important that he has brought to the game:

Author’s note: This information will be expanded and extended throughout the day, as Epic Games publishes new things about Season 2 of Fortnite.

Fortnite: 20.00 patch notes

As you know, for some time, Epic Games does not publish information about patch notes as such; instead, they post this information to their Trello, specifying what issues they know are currently in the game, and which ones will be fixed with each new update. content update:

General Fortnite Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug causes navigating the “Discover” section of the game mode selection menu with a controller to crash. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Fortnite Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug causes tree leaves to display at a lower resolution than intended when using performance mode in graphics settings. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unforeseen bug is causing frame rate issues when using the Shrub skin and moving very fast or sliding across the ground at high speeds due to too much dirt being “dragged”. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

An unknown bug causes the Halley and Leelah skins to display backpacks too far away from their body once equipped. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Fortnite Save the World Changes and Fixes

An unknown issue caused Heroes’ abilities to change their control scheme after patch 19.40. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Wolves and Velociraptors added to Save the World should have passive abilities that don’t trigger due to a bug. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Fortnite Changes and Fixes for Switch and Mobile

An issue with the autobuild feature in certain control schemes causes our weapon to fire automatically when switching from build mode to combat mode. This is expected to be fixed with this update.



This is the first patch of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3.

