Minecraft: 3,000 players recreate New York City in real scale Mojang video games PippenFTS Build The Earth | technology | TECHNOLOGY

The video game they have been tools to accomplish all kinds of amazing missions and projects around the world. One of the most used games for this purpose is minecraft, since its free creation system gives players various opportunities. Now, thousands of people have come together to recreate New York City.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED | Get over 80 PC games for less than $40 to help Ukraine

Minecraft is one of the few games where it allows users’ creativity to flow without precedent. On the internet there are hundreds of videos and tutorials where they teach you how to make historical buildings of all kinds.

BUILD NEW YORK IN MINECRAFT

In March 2020, renowned YouTuber PippenFTS decided to create a 1:1 scale surface of Earth in Minecraft. Each cube represents a cubic meter in which users can build the buildings on the planet.

Tens of thousands of people joined what is now known as ‘Build the Earth’. One of the last projects to near completion is in New York City.

To achieve this goal, the 2,731 active users have used Google Maps as a reference. The first thing to be done was the 9/11 Memorial in the American city.

Currently, this is the largest project of ‘Builde the Earth’, with incredible progress in its two years of life. Although at the beginning only the exterior of the buildings was built, they decided to finish the internal part of some, such as the Grand Central Terminal.

OTHER BUILDINGS WITHIN MINECRAFT

Just like this city, various users have decided to replicate real and fictional scenarios. Among the most outstanding are Mount Olympus from God of War and Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In Peru it has been seen that various groups of people have built spaces in the city. One of the projects has been the Lima Center and another well-known one is the full-scale creation of the Catholic University (PUCP).