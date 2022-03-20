Clásico Regio 2022, broadcast Tigres vs. Monterrey today on Liga MX via TUDN, FOX Sports and DIRECTV | See minute by minute online of the Rayados match | RMMD DTBN LBPOSTING Mexico Mx Cdmx USA | SPORT-TOTAL
44’PT | Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey) has been fouled on the right wing.
37’PT | Foul by Igor Lichnovsky (Tigres UANL).
34’PT | Offside, Monterey. Rodolfo Pizarro tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
30’PT | Offside, Tigres UANL. Javier Aquino tries a through ball, but Luis Quinones is caught offside.
28’PT | Shot standing under sticks at ground level. André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from outside the box.
26’PT | Rafael Carioca (Tigres UANL) has received a foul in the opposite field.
24’PT | Offside, Tigres UANL. Luis Quinones tries a through ball, but Andre-Pierre Gignac is caught offside.
21’PT | Igor Lichnovsky (Tigres UANL) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
18’PT | Offside, Tigres UANL. Javier Aquino tries a through ball, but Luis Quinones is caught offside.
15’PT | Offside, Monterey. Esteban Andrada tries a through ball, but Maximiliano Meza is caught offside.
12’PT | Joel Campbell (Monterrey) has been fouled in the opposite half.
10’PT | Missed shot. André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) header from the center of the box went too high. Assisted by Luis Quiñones with a cross to the box.
7’PT | Foul by Igor Lichnovsky (Tigres UANL).
6’PT | Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL) has been fouled on the left wing.
2’PT | Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) right footed shot from outside the box.
PT | The match between Tigres vs. scratched
The warming of Rayados.
A few minutes before the start of the game, the players of both teams are already preparing to go out on the field of play
In the same way, Rayados makes his confirmed eleven official.
Confirmed alignment of Tigres.
With the club’s anthem: this is how Tigres is motivated a few minutes before the Clásico Regio 2022
The arrival of the ‘Rayados’ players at the stadium.
Attentive. This is the weather report for today’s game against Tigres. We recommend that you take your precautions.
Did you know? These are the numbers of Tigres against Monterrey in short tournaments.
Tigres has not lost at home against Rayados Monterrey for seven games.
WHEN DO MONTERREY VS. TIGERS 2022
The match between Monterey vs. Tigres will take place this Saturday, March 19 at the UANL University Stadium
WHAT CHANNELS ARE TRANSMITTED BY MONTERREY – TIGRES
Fox Sports, TUDN, Univision NOW and OneSoccer will be the channels that will broadcast the match between Monterrey vs. Tigres for matchday 11 of Liga MX 2022.
List of Tigres UANL concentrates.
Tigers vs. Monterrey: probable alignments
Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Igor Lichnovsky, Hugo Ayala, Jesús Angulo, Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Guido Pizarro, Havier Aquino, Florian Thauvin, Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac. DT: Miguel Herrera.
Monterrey: Esteban Andrada, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Rodolfo Pizarro, Joale Campbell and Vincent Janssen. DT: Victor Manuel Vucetich.
Tigers vs. Monterrey: last clashes
Monterrey 2-0 Tigers | 2021 | MX League
Tigers 2-1 Monterrey | 2021 | MX League
Monterrey 0-2 Tigers | 2020 | MX League
Monterrey 0-2 Tigers | 2019 | MX League
Tigers 1-0 Monterrey | 2019 | MX League
Monterrey 1-0 Tigers | 2019 | MX League
Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | 2019 | Concachampions
Tigers 0-1 Monterrey | 2019 | Concachampions
Monterrey 1-1 Tigers | 2019 | MX League
Tigers 0-0 Monterrey | 2018 | MX League
Arbitration list of the Clásico Regio 2022.
Tigers vs. Monterrey: this is how the teams arrive
This Saturday at El Volcán, the Tigres, third in the standings with 20 points, will put their offensive potential to the test; have
tied with leader Pachuca the best attack of the tournament with 20 goals, eight of them signed by André-Pierre Gignac, leader of the individual scoring table.
For their part, the ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey are on the rise. After the dismissal of DT Javier Aguirre due to the crisis of results, the technical direction remained in Víctor Manuel Vucetich, with whom they have stringed together three wins and already occupy sixth place with 15 points and with a pending match.
In the game against the Tigres, coached by Miguel Herrera, Vucetich will seek his fourth win in a row. “The classics have to be played, no matter the condition of each of the two teams, they both have elements of great capacity, two technicians who have imposed their style,” said the ‘Rayados’ coach.
For his part, Miguel Herrera commented that “Monterrey has done things well, he’s getting on a roll, it’s going to be a good match.”
As a curious note, both Vucetich and Herrera have directed the Clásico Regio on both sides.
Tigers vs. Monterrey: match channels and how to watch on TV
The Tigers vs. Monterrey will be one of the most attractive duels of the day in Aztec football. The confrontation will take place at the Nuevo León University Stadium (El Volcán) and will be broadcast to Mexico by the Afizzionados, IZZI and BlimTV channels. In Latin America, the contest can be seen on DirecTV Sports.
At what time is Tigres vs. Monterey?
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 8:00 pm
Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 10:00 pm
Spain: 2:00 am (Sunday, March 20)
A new edition of the Clásico Regio will star Tigres and Monterrey, who are fighting to get closer to the top of the table of the Mexican championship, today in the hands of Pachuca. Follow minute by minute, statistics, incidents, goals, interviews and results of the match that will be played at the Nuevo León University Stadium (El Volcán).
Tigers vs. Monterrey LIVE ONLINE | LIVE follows the game for matchday 11 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament, this Saturday, March 19, from 7:00 am (Mexican time) and 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).
Welcome friends of Trade, to the online broadcast of the Clásico Regio 2022 between Tigres vs. Monterrey for matchday 11 of Liga MX!
