Son of death row inmate asks Lewis Hamilton for help

Ahmed Ramadhan made a drawing for the seven-time Formula 1 champion requesting that he intervene to free his father

the son of a man sentenced to death on Bahrain has sent a drawing again to Lewis Hamiltonseven-time champion of the Formula Onestill hoping that the British pilot can save his father’s life.

Before the race on Sunday that starts the season of the F1 on BahrainAhmed proudly showed the drawing of the famous Mercedes car with the number 44 of hamilton next to a phrase of hope: “Sir Lewis, another F1 in which my innocent father is still sentenced to death. Please help free him.”

The child under 12 is the son of Muhammad Ramadhana former member of the security forces of Bahrain who faces the death penalty.

The drawing was shown to Associated Press by ahmed ramadhanwho was accompanied by his mother, Zainab Ebrahim, when they spoke in an interview on Bahrain. Ahmed He explained the reason for the drawing.

“I made this drawing to motivate lewis“, he stated. “There are many stories in which lewis can influence and can help change.

Ahmed Ramadhan asked Lewis Hamilton for help to save his dad. AP Photo

hamilton He said he hasn’t seen the drawing yet, which was also sent to his team.

“But year after year I receive letters from those who suffer and the only thing I can do is empathize with those who face these challenges and these tragic stories,” he said. hamilton this Friday as part of the practice sessions for the Bahrain Grand Prix. “I think the weight of change really needs to be put on governments and those in power. That’s why we need to continue to use whatever platforms we have as well when we get to those countries, to make sure they have serious conversations about what what happens there”.

hamilton has said before F1 is “obligated” to raise awareness about human rights in each place where they will compete. But he stressed that drivers must also push for permanent changes.