Nick Castellanos signs deal with the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies reached an agreement with Nick Castellanos of 5 seasons and 100 million in the MLB.

Nick Castellanos, The 30-year-old, 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is coming off the best season of his career for the Reds.

Now the Philadelphia Phillies have three mainstay bats in their lineup, and Bryce Harper isn’t the only center of attention on that team, the burden now falls on Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in the Majors as well.

The addition of the designated hitter to the National League made it clear that the Phillies were after something better for their lineup, seizing the opportunity. However, after the signing of Kyle Schwarber, the team was expected to go for an outfielder but with good defense, quite the opposite of Nick Castellanos.

Numbers:

He hit 309 AVG, 362 SLUG and 576 OBP, adding 34 home runs, 38 doubles and 100 RBIs in 138 games in the MLB 2022.

Castellanos began his career with the Detroit Tigers, then moved on to the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds

When Nick Castellanos decided to leave his time with the Cincinnati Reds behind after leaving the contract, other teams were interested in his services such as the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres and even the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

